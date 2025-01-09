Logo
Environment Canada Alerts for: R.M. of Maple Creek including Maple Creek

Special Air Quality Statement in effect for: • Shaunavon - Maple Creek - Val Marie - Cypress Hills. Please note that similar alerts are in place for surrounding areas throughout southwest Saskatchewan. Extreme PM 2.5 concentrations and associated AQHI values of 10+ or very high risk are occurring. A cold front moving southwards through southern Saskatchewan is concentrating forest fire smoke from wildfires. As this… Read More »

Protect Our Waters – Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week 2023

Saskatchewan Environment Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Awareness Week will be recognized in Saskatchewan from May 8 to 12. This is an opportunity to provide education… Read More »

The magnificent seven

The school are so proud of you.” The words of vice-principal Tyson Krause rang out around the gym at Maple Creek Composite School after the… Read More »

Pride and hope amid championship final heartache

What if the puck had not hit the crossbar? What if the puck had not struck a post? Such are the questions – and fine… Read More »

Highlights of my weekend? Trucker’s, a tepee … and thongs

By Marcus Day I’ve just learned something worth sharing: Maple Creek may be the nexus of the universe, but there is land beyond its borders,… Read More »

Anyone want some repointing done?

By Marcus Day As Saturdays go, this one was so surreal – specifically, the bit between 2.30pm and 5pm – that it challenges the very… Read More »

